Free health and wellness fair in Oak Park this weekend

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Oak Park River Forest Chamber of Commerce will hold a Community Health and Wellness Fair on Sunday at Fitness Formula Clubs in Oak Park, IL. This fair is free and open to the public and is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 80 local service providers and vendors will be on site, offering health screenings, activities and more. While the goal of this event has always been to provide opportunities for local businesses to feature their services, an additional focus for this year's fair is to expand the event's reach on a regional level to the benefit of surrounding municipalities. The theme of providing access to quality health services as well as education on wellness has resonated.

This year's fair will include a record number of free health screenings and services from participants that include RUSH Oak Park Hospital, Riveridge Hospital, West Suburban Medical Center, the University of Illinois Cancer Center, B-Health, and many more.

The Fair is the perfect place to come as a family, and take advantage of the open climbing wall, free childcare, +-and fun activities throughout the event. Local school districts have all committed to advertising the event and encouraging their families to participate. The Chamber is also working closely with the Townships in both Oak Park and River Forest to engage aging adults and to provide transportation to the event. "Battling isolation and staying part of an active community can often be difficult for our senior community" said the Chamber's Executive Director, Liz Holt. "We are committed to offering opportunities for everyone to join us for the day and just enjoy themselves! And if you can strike a few to-do items off your stay-healthy list, well then that's a bonus!"