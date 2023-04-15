Hundreds of Chicago students got some help prepping for prom in Little Village, with all sorts of free prom dresses and attire to choose from.

Chicago students get to pick out free prom dresses, suits in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of students got some help Saturday prepping for prom in Little Village with all sorts of free prom dresses and attire to choose from.

"For the people that can't afford a prom dress, I think it's a really cool idea," said Yadira Servim, a senior at Insituto del Progreso Latino.

Two Chicago women started up local non-profit organizations called Project Embrace and Spread Love in hopes of creating special experiences for teens like they had when they grew up.

They even got help from volunteers who walked through with the students as they shopped.

"We wanted to make sure that no student missed out on this really once-in-a-lifetime milestone because of their family circumstances," said Juana Ballesterof, founder of Project Embrace.

"I was a young girl one time, too," volunteer Dianne Burgess said. "It's just amazing how heartwarming it and humbling it is to be a part of this."

It's a huge help for so many families as the cost of prom becomes really expensive between tickets and coming up with the perfect look for their big day.

"Girls got to get their nails done, their hair done, makeup, everything," said Jocelyn Estrada, a senior at Instituto del Progreso Latino.

Students were able to choose from different dresses, jewelry and shoes while some of the boys also had plenty to sort through with suits and dress shoes on hand.

"It's really helpful because I don't have to pay for a shirt or maybe a tie," said Guan Sanchez, a senior at Instituto del Progreso Latino.

The organizations Project Embrace and Spread Love want to keep helping hundreds of high schoolers in the area, so if you couldn't make it to this event, there's another chance to get prom dresses and other prom attire at Kelvyn Park High School on the North Side on April 29.