CFD responds to crash involving freight train, FedEx truck in Back of the Yards | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a crash involving a freight train and a Fed-Ex truck in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The incident occurred in a freight yard in the 5100-block of South Lowe Avenue.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene as firefighters responded to a reported pin-in situation.

It appeared that the truck was backing in when it got hit by the freight train and pushed the cab and jackknifed it.

Further details were not immediately available.