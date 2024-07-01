Swimmer went missing Sunday afternoon in Evanston, as well

Person pulled from Lake Michigan near Montrose Beach: Chicago police

A person was pulled from Lake Michigan near Chicago's Montrose Beach Monday morning, CPD said. An Evanston swimmer went missing Sunday, as well.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was pulled from Lake Michigan on Chicago's North Side early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

A scuba team located the person early Monday near Montrose Beach.

There was no immediate information about the person or his or her condition later Monday.

A beach hazard statement is in effect.

A swimmer went missing in Lake Michigan in the north suburbs Sunday afternoon.

Dangerous water conditions caused issues for the rescue attempt, putting the search on pause until Monday morning.

Evanston police and fire officials said three swimmers were rescued around 4 p.m. at Lighthouse Beach, but a fourth swimmer, a 41-year-old man, remained unaccounted for.

The beach was closed during the search.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.