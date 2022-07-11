amusement ride

Friendship Festival accident: Woman, girl hurt after falling from ride in Palos Hills, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PALOS HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- The Friendship Festival in southwest suburban Palos Hills continued Sunday night despite an accident after a ride malfunctioned this weekend.

Police say a 40-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl fell several feet to the ground when the incident happened. Both were taken to the hospital.

RELATED: Who regulates amusement parks? Questions raised after boy falls from ICON Park ride, dies

Police say they were treated and released with minor injuries.

No other details have been released.
Related topics:
palos hillsamusement rideaccident
