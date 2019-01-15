Funeral for Illinois State Police Trooper Chris Lambert set for Friday

Illinois State Police Trooper Chris Lambert, 34, was killed in a crash Saturday on I-294 in Northbrook.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
The funeral for Illinois State Police Trooper Chris Lambert, who was fatally struck on I-294 in Northbrook, will be held Friday.

RELATED: Trooper killed in I-294 crash in Northbrook

A visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Rd., South Barrington. Law enforcement walk-through will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Willow Creek Community Church. Burial will be private.

Illinois State Police Trooper Chris Lambert, 34, was killed in a crash on I-294 in Northbrook.

RELATED: Illinois State Police mourn trooper fatally struck on I-294 in Northbrook

Lambert, a 34-year-old father of a 1-year-old girl, had been with the Illinois State Police since 2013, starting as a member of Cadet Class 123. After graduating from the academy, he was assigned to District 15 in Downers Grove. He was assigned to the District 15 Criminal Patrol Team.

Illinois State Police Trooper Chris Lambert, was killed when he was struck on I-294 in Northbrook while responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday.



Lambert also served in the U.S. Army veteran for eight years. He was an Dayton, Ohio, native who loved baseball and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Lambert was headed home to Highland Park when he stopped to investigate a three-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of I-294 near Willow Road in Northbrook. He stopped to position his vehicle on the left-hand lane to protect those involved in the crash. He was standing outside of his vehicle when he was struck by an oncoming motorist.

No one has been charged in the crash. The driver of the vehicle that hit Lambert stopped and was cooperating with police, authorities said.
