Kid busted eating ice cream before dinner in hilarious video

The boy's mom found him hiding in his closet, eating ice cream that he snuck out of the fridge.

We've all been told you should eat your dessert last, but one little boy thought he could get away with sneaking a treat.

Take a look at what happened when a Florida mom told her son not to get ice cream until he finished his dinner.

She got suspicious when the house got quiet and she could not find him, so she went looking for him.

She found him hiding in his closet, eating ice cream that he snuck out of the fridge.

There he was, caught red-handed, with chocolate all over his face.

He tried explaining to his mom that he'll eat his taco in just a second.

His mother says she can usually hear him throughout the house and when she did not hear him, she knew something was up.