Future journalists at Learn South Chicago sharpen skills on school's newscast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of young students is making Chicago Proud as they hone their journalism skills!

These talented scholars are the powerhouse behind WLSC News. It is all part of the after school program at Learn South Chicago, a college prep elementary school on the city's south side. The school's media program is dedicated to teaching students the skills to pursue a career in broadcast media. Students are given hands-on experience reporting, interviewing and anchoring, keeping their fellow classmates up to date on all that is happening at their school.

ABC 7 Chicago proudly welcomed the WLSC News team to the weekend morning show, as they shared with us how their hard work has helped them in setting future career goals.