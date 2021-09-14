22-year-old woman vanishes while on cross-country trip with boyfriend

EMBED <>More Videos

22-year-old Long Island native goes missing in Wyoming

LONG ISLAND, NY -- A 22-year-old woman originally from New York disappeared while traveling in Wyoming, and her desperate family is pleading for help finding her.

Gabrielle Petito was traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plate QFTG03 with her boyfriend when she stopped communicating with friends and family.

"We don't eat, we don't sleep, we're just actively looking for her," her mother, Nicole Schmidt, said.

Schmidt said Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie left Long Island on July 2 for a cross country trip. The two, she said, had been living in North Port, Florida, for the last two-and-a-half years.

EMBED More News Videos

Gabrielle Petito, a 22-year-old YouTuber, disappeared while traveling in Wyoming with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who police said is not missing.



The couple had been documenting their trip on YouTube, and they were set to arrive in Portland, Oregon, in October.

"We were excited for them," Schmidt said.

She said the last video chat she had with her daughter was August 24 or 25, though they exchanged text messages for a few days following.

The last text she received was August 30.

Prior to the last communication, Petito is believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Petito was reported missing to the Suffolk County Police Department by her family on September 11 at approximately 6:55 p.m.

Petito's boyfriend is not missing, but authorities will not discuss his whereabouts. The couple's van was recovered in Florida.

"I believe she's in danger because she's not in touch with us," Schmidt said. "She could be alone somewhere. She could be stranded somewhere in the wilderness and she needs help."

Schmidt said she believes her daughter will come home.

Petito is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds.

She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads "Let it be."

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petito's disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

"We currently have no definitive information that a crime took place here in North Port," the department said in a statement. "With that said, the circumstances are odd."

In addition, the FBI Tampa Field Office is assisting with this investigation. Tips can also be called into 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitted to Tips.FBI.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridanew yorkwyomingmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kenosha 6-year-old in coma after freak lawnmower accident
City Council to take up marijuana dispensary zoning, FOP contract
CPS responds after parents protest near Mayor Lightfoot's home
Grieving dad speaks after son allegedly shot, killed by mom
Pa. professor goes viral for holding student's baby during class
COVID cases in kids reach alarming new heights
Surveillance video shows Kane County hit-and-run that injured man, 72
Show More
How California could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom in recall election
Child drug use highest ranking health concern during pandemic: survey
Apple issues urgent iPhone software update to address vulnerability
Protesters call for Ald. Jim Gardiner to resign
Chicago Weather: Warm. breezy with chance for storms Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News