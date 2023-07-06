Chicago restaurant Galit creates local, seasonal cuisine through Middle Eastern lens

Galit Chicago in Lincoln Park creates vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free cuisine through a Middle Eastern lens. It's located on Lincoln Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All summer long ABC7 Chicago has been giving viewers ideas and recipes for summer dishes.

On Thursday, some vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free cuisine was being featured.

James Beard Award-winning Chef Zach Engel joined ABC7 Chicago to give some ideas.

He's the executive chef and owner of Galit in Lincoln Park.

He said Galit frequently sources from local farmers and then creates seasonal dishes that are Middle Eastern inspired.

Engel made a tomato and cherry dish in-studio.

Find out more about Galit, which is located at 2429 N. Lincoln Ave., at GalitRestaurant.com.