Pop-up tree and shrub sale in Will County aims to help pollinators, local ecosystem

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The cooler weather means it's a good time to plant trees, and shrubs.

The weather isn't too hot and there is still time for plants to get their roots established before the colder weather hits.

Native trees and shrubs are always best, as they support insect and animal populations in our area, and are well-suited to our weather.

There is a big pop-up tree and shrub sale this weekend in Romeoville. The Nature Foundation of Will County is holding the sale on Saturday, October 8, outside the Isle a la Cache Museum on Romeoville Road.

Cynthia Harn, Executive Director of the Nature Foundation of Will County spoke with ABc7 to give us more information on the sale, which trees make the most impact and some tips for fall garden cleanup.