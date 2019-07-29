Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting: Band describes gunshots ring out while they were on stage

GILROY, Calif. -- The band TinMan was on stage during the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday.

Band members tell ABC7 News' Luz Pena they saw the gunman coming the food booths, in an area where hundreds of people were.

"It appeared he was shooting into the largest group of people he could find," said one band member.

The group says they hid under the stage after hearing "pop, pop, pop" and at least 20 shots.

They say, "You could smell the gunpowder, you could hear the screams."

A city official says three people died and 12 people were hurt during the shooting at the annual event.

The California food festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Gilroy Shooting: Witness recalls seeing victims transported on golf carts
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Gilroy Shooting: What is the garlic festival about?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
1 dead, passengers stranded after Amtrak train derails in University Park
Police: Family of 3-year-old shot in face says they found child with gun
Families send off 400 Illinois National Guard members deploying to Afghanistan
Police say 'inconsistencies' exist in claims of another gator in Humboldt Park
Fallen officers honored during Ride to Remember
Police: Indiana marijuana surge coming from other states
Show More
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Property Auction: Unclaimed local items available for viewing online
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Newsviews: The Shedd Aquarium & Shark Conservation
More TOP STORIES News