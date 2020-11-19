Garrett Popcorn coming to Chicago area grocery stores

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Garrett Popcorn is coming to some Chicago area grocery stores, just in time for your holiday snacks.Right now, only certain retailers will carry it, including Binny's Beverage Depot, Big Apple Finer Foods and Potash Market, Sunset Foods and Pete's Fresh Market, and prices will vary. They are expected to be around $6 a bag.Garrett's is also launching new flavors including S'mores, Simply Strawberry and Simply Matcha."With more people staying at home this holiday season and beyond, shoppers are looking to refresh the snack options in the kitchen cupboard," says Adrienne Kardosh, SVP of Marketing. "Fans have been asking Garrett to make an item for grocery stores, and now, more people have more opportunities to enjoy Garrett Popcorn when the cravings strike."