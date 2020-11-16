Gary firefighters battle extra-alarm blaze at towing company

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Firefighters in Gary, Indiana are battling an extra-alarm blaze at a towing service in an industrial area Monday morning.

The fire department was sent tot he scene in the 3600-block of Fourth Avenue at about 4:57 a.m.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as several stacks vehicles could be seen in the fire. The Gary Fire Department confirmed the fire is at S&S Sales & Services, a towing service.

No injuries have been reported and homes east of the fire are not impacted. It is not known what caused the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garyfire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Stay-at-Home advisories for Chicago, Cook County takes effect
Sisters found by themselves in South Shore
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
IL reports 10,631 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths
22 shot, 1 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
Hiker brought back to life after dramatic rescue
Show More
Hurricane Iota now a 'catastrophic' CAT 5 storm
Bears try to end losing streak
Chicago suburban school districts experience apparent hacks
Cook County waiting on $230M in delinquent property tax payments
Former MLB player hands out free groceries on South Side
More TOP STORIES News