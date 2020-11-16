Gary firefighters battle extra-alarm blaze at towing company

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Firefighters in Gary, Indiana are battling an extra-alarm blaze at a towing service in an industrial area Monday morning.
Chopper 7HD flew above the scene in the 3600-block of Fourth Avenue, where large flames were seen.
Several stacks vehicles could be seen in the fire. The Gary Fire Department confirmed the fire is at S&S Sales & Services, a towing service.
No injuries have been reported and homes east of the fire are not impacted. It is not known what caused the fire.
