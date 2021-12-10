homicide investigation

Former Gary city official Mary Felton found shot dead in car

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Former Gary city official found shot dead in car

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Mary Felton, 74, a former Gary city and township official, was found shot to death behind the wheel of her car Wednesday night.

Those who knew her are devastated by the news, remembering her as a friendly and kind woman.


Chuck Hughs, COEO of the Gary Chamber of Commerce, said Felton was a fixture in Northwest Indiana government, and in the community. A certified accountant, Felton not only held various positions in the administrations of two mayors, but also worked for the Calumet Township Trustee's Office and the Gary Housing Authority.

She was also a former Gary Library board member.

In a statement, Gary mayor Jerome Prince wrote, "On behalf of my family and the people of Gary, I extend our condolences and prayers for peace and comfort to the family and friends of the late Mary Felton. Ms. Felton was a dedicated public servant in our city."

Officers found Felton's body Wednesday night around 6 p.m. while responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle near 8th Avenue and Lincoln Street.


The coroner said she suffered gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

Friends and colleagues said her passing is an enormous loss for all who knew and loved her, as well as for the city of Gary.

Gary police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garymurderhomicide investigationwoman killed
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Man found shot to death outside East Chicago bar
Huntley man, 24, person of interest in Belvidere triple homicide
Belvidere police investigating triple homicide of man, 2 young sons
Family of teen killed in Justice apartment entryway seeks witnesses
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News