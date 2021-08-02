Gary shooting: Baby, 1, and teen seriously injured by gunfire

GARY, Ind (WLS) -- Gary police said a 1-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.Police said just after 1 p.m., officers responded to the 800-block of West 25th Avenue for a report of shots fired. There a woman came up to them with her son, who had been struck by gunfire. An officer took the mother and child and began driving them to the hospital, until they were met by an ambulance.The teen was also struck and taken to the hospital in a car.Witnesses told police the teen was supervising three small children, including the 1-year-old, while they were playing in the yard when shots were fired by an unknown person or persons.Both victims are in serious condition. No further details about them have been released.An investigation by Gary police is ongoing.