Former IL Democratic Party leader, Gary LaPaille passes away, after battle with ALS

CHICAGO -- A former Illinois Democratic Party leader who helped spark the careers of several politicians has died.

Gary LaPaille passed away after a battle with ALS.

LaPaille got his start working in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's ward office, later serving as his chief of staff.

He led Illinois' Democratic Party from 1990 to 1998.

In a statement, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin credited LaPaille with helping him win his first race for U.S. Senate.

Services are scheduled for Friday in Maryland.

LaPaille leaves behind his wife and three children. He was 68 years old.