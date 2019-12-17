Gary man shot, killed during car theft

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police are looking for the car thief who shot and killed a man in Gary early Monday morning.

Police said shortly after 5 a.m. officers were called to a home in the 1300-block of Chase Street. When they arrived they found a man who had been shot in the face, but was still conscious.

The 44-year-old Gary man was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital, where he later died. Police said he suffered a single gunshot wound to the face.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered the man's car had been stolen from a nearby gas station. Police said when the victim confronted the man who was driving off in his vehicle, the suspect shot him.

The victim's car was recovered nearby on Clark Road. It is described as a red or maroon four-door midsize SUV, possibly a Jeep Latitude or similar make.

If you have any information, contact Detective Sergeant Kris Adams of the Lake/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3852 or 866-CRIME-GP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garyshootingcar theft
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 16, killed in Little Village shooting ID'd; photo of truck possibly involved released
Police search for suspect after stolen K9 vehicle recovered in Matteson
FBI thinks North Side bank robber has struck before
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold, but sunny Tuesday
Parents ID'd after family originally from Northbrook killed by New Zealand volcano
Show More
Amazon sellers can no longer use FedEx Ground for Prime shipments
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab burglars target businesses in north suburbs
Gift givers rush to get packages delivered as deadlines loom for shipping
4-year-old boy killed, pregnant mother wounded in Gary shooting
Mayor wants city-owned pot cooperative to help minority investors
More TOP STORIES News