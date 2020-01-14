Deadly Gary police shooting linked to Merrillville hotel homicide, police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two police officers were injured and a suspect was killed in a police-involved shooting in Gary that police say is linked to a homicide investigation in nearby Merrillville.

The officers were shot Monday afternoon while assisting the Merrillville Police Department with an investigation in the 2500-block of Waverly Drive, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

When the officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, he retreated into the residence and became a barricaded gunman. A SWAT team arrived on the scene around 1:50 p.m. and negotiated with the man for two hours before authorities attempted to enter the residence.

As the SWAT team made entry, the suspect opened fire on Cpl. James Nielsen, a 17-year veteran, and Cpl. John Artibey, a 14-year veteran. Cpl. Nielsen was shot once in the chest, which hit his protective vest, and once in the left arm. Cpl. Artibey was hit by shrapnel in his chin and abdomen. Both are receiving treatment and in stable condition, Westerfield said.

Police have not identified the man who was killed during the exchange of gunfire. A woman on the scene said her cousin, a man in his 20s, was shot and killed by police during the incident.

Merrillville Police Chief Joseph Petruch confirmed the police-involved shooting is connected to a homicide investigation of Betty Claudio, 45, at the Hampton Inn in Merrillville.

Merrillville police plan to hold a press conference to discuss the homicide investigation at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
