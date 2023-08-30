5-year-old boy shot, killed inside home: Gary police

A Gary shooting killed a 5-year-old boy on Fillmore Street Wednesday, police say. A 32-year-old man has been taken into custody.

32-year-old Gary, Indiana man in custody in connection with incident

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 5-year-old boy was shot to death in Gary Wednesday, police said.

Police said a 32-year-old Gary man had come to a home in the 2400-block of Fillmore Street to check on a 17-year-old Chicago girl and 5-year-old who were there, while their guardians were away.

The man said he got to the home early Wednesday morning after a night out, and fell asleep after placing his handgun down, according to police. He told police he believed he was home alone.

He woke up at about 8 a.m. to a loud noise, and saw the child had been shot, police said.

He believed the child had accidentally shot himself, police said.

He drove the child to the hospital, where he died.

Police have taken the man into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (219) 755-3855.