Chicago man charged with child endangerment after boy, 8, killed in accidental shooting on West Side

Boy shot in chest after children found gun, police said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged after an eight-year-old boy died after finding a gun and shooting himself earlier this month.

Wednesday morning, police said Ramon Sumerlin, 41, has been charged with one count of child endangerment/death and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said Sumerlin left an eight-year-old boy unattended in a home in the 3100-block of West Flournoy Street on August 15.

The boy then found a gun and accidentally shot himself in the chest, killing him, police said.

Sumerlin was arrested Monday by Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Task Force in the 11400-block of South Elizabeth Street. He is due in bond court Thursday.

