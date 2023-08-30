WATCH LIVE

Chicago man charged with child endangerment after boy, 8, killed in accidental shooting on West Side

Boy shot in chest after children found gun, police said

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 12:26PM
Chicago police said a man has been charged after an 8-year-old boy fatally shot himself after finding a gun.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged after an eight-year-old boy died after finding a gun and shooting himself earlier this month.

Wednesday morning, police said Ramon Sumerlin, 41, has been charged with one count of child endangerment/death and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said Sumerlin left an eight-year-old boy unattended in a home in the 3100-block of West Flournoy Street on August 15.

The boy then found a gun and accidentally shot himself in the chest, killing him, police said.

Sumerlin was arrested Monday by Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Task Force in the 11400-block of South Elizabeth Street. He is due in bond court Thursday.

