Chicago man charged with child endangerment after boy, 8, killed in accidental shooting on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged after an eight-year-old boy died after finding a gun and shooting himself earlier this month.
Wednesday morning, police said Ramon Sumerlin, 41, has been charged with one count of child endangerment/death and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Police said Sumerlin left an eight-year-old boy unattended in a home in the 3100-block of West Flournoy Street on August 15.
The boy then found a gun and accidentally shot himself in the chest, killing him, police said.
Sumerlin was arrested Monday by Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Task Force in the 11400-block of South Elizabeth Street. He is due in bond court Thursday.
