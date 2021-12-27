train crash

Gary, Indiana bus struck by South Shore Line train at 7th Street crossing

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Gary public bus struck by South Shore Line train

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police are investigating a crash involving a bus and a train in Gary Monday morning.

South Shore Line President Mike Noland said the Gary city bus crossed the 7th Street crossing, but for some reason the back of the bus remained on the tracks.

Noland said no one was hurt, but there was some pretty serious damage to the bus, with a gaping hole ripped in the rear passenger side. The train's front car had its windshield shattered and was left with a large hole.

South Shore Line trains have since resumed service.
