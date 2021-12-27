Gary, Indiana bus struck by South Shore Line train at 7th Street crossing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11244130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Gary, Indiana train accident left a woman and two girls dead. Police said their car was struck when the driver went around the gates.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police are investigating a crash involving a bus and a train in Gary Monday morning.South Shore Line President Mike Noland said the Gary city bus crossed the 7th Street crossing, but for some reason the back of the bus remained on the tracks.Noland said no one was hurt, but there was some pretty serious damage to the bus, with a gaping hole ripped in the rear passenger side. The train's front car had its windshield shattered and was left with a large hole.South Shore Line trains have since resumed service.