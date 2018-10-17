Gary woman killed, found stabbed in home

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
A homicide investigation is underway in Gary, Ind., after officers conducting a welfare check found a 34-year-old woman stabbed in a home.

Police were asked to do a well-being check on a woman who lived in the 300-block of Tyler Street in Gary. When officers arrived, just after 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, they couldn't get into the home.

They contacted a relative of the resident, who was able to let them in. Officers found a woman, who appeared to be "lifeless," with a stab wound.

The Lake County Coroner's Office was called to the scene and the woman was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. She was identified to authorities as Mary Rowan.

Rowan's cause of death is still pending, but her death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationstabbingwoman killedGary
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Campaign workers sue J.B. Pritzker alleging racial discrimination
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
Would-be robber fatally shot by victim in Lindenhurst identified
Will County sheriff's deputies shot while serving drug warrant in Joliet
Stephen Hawking in final book: 'There is no God'
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
Al's Italian Beef celebrates 80 years by slinging 80-cent sandwiches Thursday
Grandmother charged after toddler stabbed, placed in oven
Show More
Salmonella linked to raw chicken reported in 29 states, including Illinois and Indiana
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger who fell asleep
JFK's honeymoon mansion hits market for $135M
Man's last gift to grandson, 100-pound pumpkin, stolen from porch
More News