Gary woman killed, found stabbed in home

A homicide investigation is underway in Gary, Ind., after officers conducting a welfare check found a 34-year-old woman stabbed in a home.Police were asked to do a well-being check on a woman who lived in the 300-block of Tyler Street in Gary. When officers arrived, just after 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, they couldn't get into the home.They contacted a relative of the resident, who was able to let them in. Officers found a woman, who appeared to be "lifeless," with a stab wound.The Lake County Coroner's Office was called to the scene and the woman was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. She was identified to authorities as Mary Rowan.Rowan's cause of death is still pending, but her death was ruled a homicide.Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.