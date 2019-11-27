Gas leak sends flames shooting into air on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A gas leak sent flames shooting into the air on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night.

The Chicago Fire Department said a construction crew hit a gas main near 90th and Marshfield.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. However, gas service was shut off to around 60 homes.

People's Gas said residents should expect service to be off for a few hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobrainerdgas leakgas main
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in UIC student's murder 'was angry that he was being ignored': Prosecutors
Chicago Weather: Storms, dangerous winds could snarl Thanksgiving travel
VIDEO: Aurora school bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
Thieves prey on customers dining out at Chicago restaurants
Ex-Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke transferred from federal custody
Higher levels of cancer-causing chemical detected in Lake County, Illinois
Lightfoot's 2020 budget approved, closing an $838M budget shortfall
Show More
11 years after Mumbai massacre, story of imprisoned Chicago pair headed to Hollywood
Yoga hits new heights at 360 Chicago Observation Deck
'Trouble in Toyland': Parents shopping guide to unsafe toys
Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train in Loop
'Bomb cyclone' threatens travel mayhem across US just before Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News