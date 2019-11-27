Gas leak sends flames shooting into air on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A gas leak sent flames shooting into the air on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night.
The Chicago Fire Department said a construction crew hit a gas main near 90th and Marshfield.
The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. However, gas service was shut off to around 60 homes.
People's Gas said residents should expect service to be off for a few hours.
