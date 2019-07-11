Gas main break secured after homes evacuated on South Side

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hazardous materials incident on the South Side has been secured after a gas main break Thursday morning, authorities said.

Construction crews hit the high pressure gas main break in the 600-block of East 91st Place in the Chatham neighborhood around 6:45 a.m.. The break prompted a Level 2 Hazmat response,the Chicago Fire Department said.

EMBED More News Videos

Homes were evacuated after a high pressure gas main break on the South Side Thursday morning.



The Chicago Fire Department evacuated homes as a precaution and a nearby school was put on lockdown to shelter in place. Some kids in a summer program are being picked up by their parents.



The hazmat was secured by 10:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamevacuationhazmatgas main
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 rescued after boat capsizes near Fullerton Beach
ICE to begin nationwide immigration raids Sunday: NY Times
Gruesome details revealed in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
$1.3B cocaine seized by US on cargo ship owned by JPMorgan Chase
Video reveals wild West Side police shooting
AT&T to automatically block robocalls for its customers
Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf
Show More
Inmate who escaped from Indiana State Prison in custody
Trump to announce plans Thursday for 2020 census, citizenship question
7-Eleven Day celebrates with free Slurpees
Search for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon continues
Toddler thrown from car into field during argument
More TOP STORIES News