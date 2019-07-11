Gas main break secured after homes evacuated on South Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5388918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Homes were evacuated after a high pressure gas main break on the South Side Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hazardous materials incident on the South Side has been secured after a gas main break Thursday morning, authorities said.Construction crews hit the high pressure gas main break in the 600-block of East 91st Place in the Chatham neighborhood around 6:45 a.m.. The break prompted a Level 2 Hazmat response,the Chicago Fire Department said.The Chicago Fire Department evacuated homes as a precaution and a nearby school was put on lockdown to shelter in place. Some kids in a summer program are being picked up by their parents.The hazmat was secured by 10:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.