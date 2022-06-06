Automotive

When will gas prices in Chicago go down?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're experiencing unprecedented pain at the pump.

Chicago's average gas prices are nearing $6-a-gallon.

Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy joined ABC7 Monday to talk about how Chicago prices compare to other parts of the country.

De Haan also talked about if prices getting better any time soon and if there are any solutions.
