Gas station owner shoots man he thought stole $1.99 Slim Jim

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot during argument over Slim Jim at gas station (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston police have taken a gas store owner in for questioning after witnesses say he shot a customer after an argument over a Slim Jim beef stick in north Houston.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that a group of men stopped at the Chevron gas station on I-45 and West Little York around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to reports, one man went inside the store to get a Slim Jim, and got into an argument with the owner.

"This guy came running out of the store while I'm pumping gas yelling, 'You didn't pay for that Slim Jim.' He said, 'I did pay for the Slim Jim.' The next thing you know, this guy reaches in his back, pulls out his gun and shoots him," witness Kenny Allen explained.

Police say the man was shot in the leg. He is now in surgery at Ben Taub Hospital, but expected to survive.

The owner is currently talking to investigators. There's no word if he will face charges.

Police have placed an evidence marker on a Slim Jim in the parking lot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinggas stationu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News