Chicago area doctors return from Gaza after volunteering during Israel-Hamas War

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local doctors have now returned from Gaza, where they helped treat patients from the Israel-Hamas war.

An event will feature several of the volunteers talking about their experience, but Dr. Zaher Sahloul spoke to ABC7 about what he saw.

Even though he's now far from the conflict in Gaza, the patients and healthcare workers there are still top of mind.

"What I witnessed in Gaza is beyond description," Sahloul said. "There is a lot of suffering among people who are innocent who had nothing to do with October 7th."

Sahloul is a pulmonary critical care specialist and co-founder of MedGlobal, which does humanitarian missions around the world. He and his team were in Gaza in January. They set up a clinic he says is now seeing 700 to 800 patients a day.

"After each bombing you have an influx of mass casualties and many of the casualties are children, so this is heartbreaking," he said. "As physician we swore the Hippocratic oath that we serve everyone, and if we are able to serve people in Gaza or in Israel or in Colombia or in Bangladesh or in Ukraine, we should do that."

MedGlobal had a team return from Gaza earlier this week, and another team is set to leave on March 3 if the situation there doesn't get worse.

Sahloul and other volunteers are watching the news and hoping for a ceasefire, return of hostages and ultimately peace for the people.