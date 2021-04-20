George Floyd

George Floyd's family calls verdict in Derek Chauvin trial a victory: 'We won'

By Stefania Okolie
George Floyd's family calls verdict a victory: 'We won'

HOUSTON -- Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, and Floyd's family in Houston are feeling a sense of relief.

The verdict arrived after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, and was read late in the afternoon in a city on edge.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a 45-year-old now-fired white officer, pinned his knee on Floyd's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin verdict: Jury done deliberating in trial over George Floyd's death | WATCH LIVE

The jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial ones came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Over the weekend, ABC13 talked with George Floyd's younger brother, Philonise Floyd and his wife Keeta. The couple lives in Houston but they've traveled to Minneapolis every week to be in the courthouse throughout the trial.
RELATED: Exclusive: George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd talks about trial of Derek Chauvin and upcoming verdict

