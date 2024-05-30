OIG issues report on Chicago Police Department's readiness for handling mass gatherings ahead of DNC

The Chicago Department's readiness for handling mass gatherings is the subject of a report by the Office of the Inspector General.

The Chicago Department's readiness for handling mass gatherings is the subject of a report by the Office of the Inspector General.

The Chicago Department's readiness for handling mass gatherings is the subject of a report by the Office of the Inspector General.

The Chicago Department's readiness for handling mass gatherings is the subject of a report by the Office of the Inspector General.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Office of Inspector General has released a report Thursday on the Chicago Police Department's readiness for the Democratic National Convention.

The OIG has been looking back at CPD's response to the George Floyd protests and unrest in 2020. It found that while police have made improvements, there's more work to be done.

The 45-page report released Thursday morning from Chicago's Office of Inspector General found that the Chicago Police Department needs improvement when responding to large-scale events.

The report comes as the city prepares to host the Democratic National Convention in August.

The report is a follow-up to the Office of Inspector General's 2021 examination of Chicago's response to the events following the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Back then, the OIG found that CPD was "outflanked...under-equipped...and unprepared" for the unrest that ensued throughout the city following Floyd's murder.

Now, just a few years later, the OIG is marking areas of improvement for CPD when responding to mass gatherings...like roll calls and crowd control.

The OIG says CPD has not improved guidance for consistent messaging during roll calls for planned events, is using outdated crowd control tactics and failing to sufficiently address constitutional rights of lawful demonstrations.

The OIG did say CPD has made some improvements since the unrest in 2020, including working with other agencies to test emergency response plans...and creating citywide approaches for managing large-scale events.

But with the DNC on the horizon, City Inspector General Deborah Witzburg says Chicago needs to have confidence in CPD as the department prepares for any planned or unplanned mass gatherings.

"That is sort of the question on everybody's mind," Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg said. "That is one of the things that drove our timeline. I think the bottom line here is we should all be, I am, heartened by real, substantial improvements that we have seen since the 2020 response. My hope is that in identifying areas of persistent concern, nearly three months out from this event, there is still some time to sort of account for those concerns."

The Chicago Police Department issued a six page response to the OIG's findings, writing in part, "...the Department has made considerable progress with respect to its response to Mass Gatherings since the events of 2020. The Department has prioritized comprehensive policy revision in partnership with the Independent Monitoring Team, the Office of Attorney General, and community partners."