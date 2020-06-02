Police officers in Ohio took a knee with protestors

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio -- A powerful moment Monday at protests in Beavercreek, Ohio.

An officer took a knee in support of the demonstration against racial inequality.

In honor of George Floyd and John Crawford III, who was shot and killed by a Beavercreek police officer back in 2014, a crowd for a sit-in protest at the Walmart where Crawford was killed.

Demonstrators marched down into the Fairfield Road intersection where police then dispersed four rounds of tear gas to get protestors out of the road.

After hours of crowds chanting, asking police to join them in support, the officers did.

"We support you being out here 100%, but what we can't do is have you blocking the road and putting others in danger," one officer said. "

We have no problem with taking a knee for everybody," another officer said, as he took a knee alongside protestors.

The protest remained peaceful for the rest of the evening.

Many attendees said they were grateful Beavercreek offers kneeled with them in support.

"It's def a first towards progress and I am just grateful we were able to accomplish something instead of just yelling at them and them actually receiving what we were saying, so it was great," said Sydney Wyatt, one of the protestors.

The city of Beavercreek has issued a mandatory curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
