Chicago protests planned Sunday include Boystown drag march as rallies against police brutality, racism continue

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6246544" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Parents and their children marched in a kids protest against racism on the city's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the third straight weekend, protesters are taking to the streets across Chicago and its suburbs.Several rallies are planned for Sunday. There's a Black Lives Matter march in River Forest that steps off at noon at Christian Unity Church. And at 2:30 p.m. there's a vigil for black lives in Skokie at Oakton Park.At 4:30 p.m., Chicago's drag queen community is supporting Black Lives Matter by marching down Halsted Street in Boystown.Saturday's House Music Peace March used song and dance to address issues plaguing the nation, the city and the black community."We will not accept police brutality," said DJ and minister Farley Jackmaster Funk. "We are here on a positive note and we are going to have a peaceful protest."The One House-One City group made their way from the South Loop to Buckingham Fountain, playing music and picking up some supporters along the way."The world is realizing that racism is a problem in America and across the world," said protester Wallace Gator Bradley.A moment of silence and a dance, called the George Floyd slide, was used to bring attention to the call for justice in the Minneapolis police killing."We want to cross that line of racism," Farley Jackmaster Funk said. "I made a song called 'Get the Knee off of My Neck.'"In the wake of chaos and destruction across the city, the group wanted to focus on resetting the mood in Chicago, looking for solutions to heal and rebuild."All of this starts at home, with the community," activist Andrew Holmes said."Kids matter too," said protester Coalani McCollough. "It is not just adults who have to be doing this."Some families helped their children take a stand Saturday. A kids protest against racism was held on the city's South Side.Parents and their children marched from Mandrake Park in Oakland to the steps of Rainbow PUSH headquarters.The event was hosted by the Chicago chapter of Jack and Jill of America, an organization of mothers dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders.A protest against police brutality kicked off downtown at 3 p.m. They gathered at Michigan Avenue and Madison Street, and marched through the Loop.As the march for change continues in Chicago, a peace vigil was also held at Wilder Park in Elmhurst."How long will they protest? A week? Two weeks? Then fizzle out?" asked Farley Jackmaster Funk. "I hope that this will go on as a war, a war against injustice and racism."