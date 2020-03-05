I-Team

Former Trump 'coffee boy' and Chicagoan George Papadopoulos vows comeback after election thwack

By and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first Trump campaign worker sentenced to prison in the Mueller investigation, finished close to last in his attempt to claim a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Suburban Chicago native George Papadopoulos finished 9th in a field of 13 candidates running for an open seat in Southern California during yesterday's primary.

The Super Tuesday election proved to be far less than super for Papadopoulos, 32, who had relocated from Chicago after his fall from brief glory as a foreign policy adviser to the 2016 Trump campaign.

The Niles West High School and DePaul graduate pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts on behalf of the Trump team. He spent 12 days in prison before launching a Republican congressional campaign in California's 25th District, after incumbent Democrat Katie Hill's political career went down in flames following allegations of inappropriate relationships with staff members.

The top performer in the primary was a Democrat with 26,305 votes. The leading Republican won 22,542. Papadopoulos checked in with 1,703 votes-less than two percent of the total.

However, on Wednesday Papadopoulos pledged a comeback telling the ABC7 I-Team that he is "learning from the mistakes of this run, to get set for a new one in a couple years." He declined to say what office he would run for-or where-but that the campaign would occur "once my full story is out about the events from 2016-17 which clearly exonerate me."

Papadopoulos has written a book entitled "Deep State Target" that lays out an elaborate conspiracy against him directed from a political underbelly. He also hosts a new podcast called "Punching Back" that he says will occupy him in the near future.

As the I-Team first reported last summer, Papadopoulos and his wife Simona are also involved in a 13 part TV "docu-drama" that they bill as a political tell-all. Executive producer Stephanie Frederic told the I-Team that the show will document their lives "post-Mueller" investigation, referring to the special counsel Robert Mueller who brought the case against Papadopoulos. It will be an "intimate look at a jet setting couple; cat-fighting millennials," she said.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts on behalf of the Trump administration during the 2016 campaign. After his involvement surfaced, the president downplayed Papadopoulos' role in the 2016 effort-with a former campaign official calling Papadopoulos nothing but a "coffee boy."

The couple "might end up back in Chicago" Papadopoulos told us on Wednesday. This week they are in Las Vegas where Simona Papadopoulos says she is to appear at a pro-Trump convention called "DeploraPalooza" taken from the reference that Hillary Clinton made in 2016 to some Trump supporters as "deplorables."

One venue for the conference is the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniadonald trumprepublicansprimary electioni teamu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
What to watch out for this Memorial Day weekend
Elderly Englewood man without running water during COVID-19
Cook Co. COVID-19 patient addresses to be given to first responders after county board vote
Why the pandemic is deepening a racial divide in Chicago area communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News