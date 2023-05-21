George Santos has listed himself as the treasurer of his own campaign, according to new filings submitted to the Federal Election Commission.

Congressman George Santos names himself treasurer of his own campaign committee

NEW YORK -- Embattled Rep. George Santos has listed himself as the treasurer of his own campaign, according to new filings submitted to the Federal Election Commission.

In a very unusual move, three committees connected to Santos -- his principal campaign committee Devolder-Santos for Congress, his joint fundraising committee Devolder Santos Victory Committee, and Devolder Santos for Congress Recount Committee -- filed amendments to the FEC late Friday afternoon saying that the New York congressman himself is now in charge of the campaign's book keeping and disclosure requirements.

Before Friday's amendments, an unidentified person named Andrew P. Olsen was listed as Santos' treasurer, following his longtime treasurer Nancy Marks' departure from the campaign earlier this year amid various controversies surrounding the fundraising and spending of his campaign money.

Despite Santos himself now being named the new treasurer for his committees, "apolson1964@gmail.com" remains the contact for the committees, the new filings show.

As previously reported by ABC News, earlier this year, Santos' campaign falsely listed veteran GOP treasurer Thomas Datwyler as his new treasurer after Marks left the campaign, even though Datwyler had declined to be his new treasurer.

The development comes more than a week after Santos pled not guilty to 13 federal charges including fraud, money laundering, stealing public funds and lying on federal disclosure forms.

Multiple alleged schemes were outlined in the indictment including Santos taking money from campaign donors and spending it on himself.

Federal prosecutors also accuse the Congressman of fraudulently applying for and receiving unemployment benefits while he was employed and running for Congress.