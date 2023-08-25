Chicago-based publicist, Orland Park minister face deadline in Georgia indictment involving Trump

Chicago-based publicist Trevian Kutti and Orland Park minister Stephen Lee face a deadline to surrender in the Donald Trump Georgia election case.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people with Chicago area ties face a deadline Friday to turn themselves in to authorities on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Publicist Trevian Kutti is accused of intimidating an election worker and suburban Lutheran minister, Reverend Stephen Lee, is charged with intimidating election workers. Both have until noon Eastern Time to surrender.

Donald Trump booked in Georgia; becomes 1st former president to have mug shot taken

Kutti and Lee are among a total of 19 charged in connection with the case. Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Thursday and was released on bond.

It's being alleged both Kutti and Lee schemed to illegally overturn former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss and stop the peaceful transition of power.

Suburban minister indicted in Georgia alongside Donald Trump targeted by Christian protesters

Prosecutors said Kutti traveled from Chicago to Atlanta in an attempt to pressure an election worker to report election fraud claims in testimony. Kutti is a former publicist for artists R. Kelly and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Lee is also charged. He is seen on Georgia police bodycam footage allegedly intimidating an election worker in December 2020.

Lee is also seen in a campaign video on YouTube for an Illinois pro-Trump congressional candidate. His attorney told the I-Team that he will be "vigorously contesting" the charges in Georgia.

Protesters want Lee removed from his Lutheran Church Post. A petition drive online has reached over 18,000 signatures. It's demanding Lee's removal from the congregation he is assigned to in Orland Park.

Chicago-based publicist, suburban minister indicted alongside Trump in Georgia election scheme

This indictment follows an investigation that lasted more than two years and marks the fourth criminal case brought against the former president.

Those charged in Monday's indictment face a slew of charges, including racketeering, violating the oath of a public officer, forgery, false statements and other offenses.

ABC7 has reached to both Kutti and Lee for a response, but neither has commented. A bond agreement this week was set at $75,000 for both Lee and Kutti.