Gerber baby formula recalled for possible bacteria contamination

Perrigo Company is recalling Gerber's Good Start infant formula because of possible contamination with bacteria

The maker of a popular powdered infant formula is voluntarily recalling one of its products.

Perrigo Company makes Gerber's Good Start infant formula.

It announced on Friday it is recalling some of its Gerber Good Start Soothe Pro powdered infant formula because it may be contaminated with bacteria, according to the FDA.

The formula was made between January 2 - January 18, 2023.

The company says so far no products have shown any signs of bacteria contamination and no one has become sick, but Perrigo opted for the recall out of an abundance of caution.

Customers with the product should toss it out, and they can ask the company for a refund.

List of recalled products include:

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

300357651Z - USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z - USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z - USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z - USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z - USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z - USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z - USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z - USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z - USE BY 12JUL2024

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 30.6 oz:

301357652Z - USE BY 14JUL2024

301457652Z - USE BY 15JUL2024

301557651Z - USE BY 16JUL2024

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 19.4 oz:

301557652Z - USE BY 16JUL2024I