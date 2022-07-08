CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Get Out Alive" is the name of an autobiographical musical created by Chicago native Nikki Lynette.
"I wrote 'Get Out Alive' about my suicide recovery," said Nikki Lynette. "So many of us deal with mental health issues and we think that we're alone, we think that it's the end, but it's not."
The show is being performed at The Den Theatre this month in Wicker Park.
"The beauty of doing something that hasn't been done before is that you get to define what it looks like," Lynette said.
The show has been winning awards at festivals.
You can find the schedule of performances here.
Chicago musical 'Get Out Alive' raises awareness of mental health
MUSICAL
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News