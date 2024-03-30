'Bronzeville, The Musical' pays homage to the history of Chicago's Black community

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mahdi Theatre Company is excited to present the Bronzeville, The Musical, a radical, courageous and engaging narrative that pays homage to the rich legacy and significant history of Bronzeville at the Studebaker Theater Performing Arts Center, Fine Arts Building, 410 S, Michigan, Chicago IL, 60605 April 5th - 14th.

This intriguing, thought-provoking and enchantingly soulful musical is about a father, who guides his wayward teenage son on a journey of his ancestral history to inspire his son to accept his greatness. The multipurpose narrative also touches on the great migration from the south to Chicago while bringing awareness to the greatness of resilient people. The musical is designed to resonate with today's society and aims to reshape narratives surrounding urban Black youth. This distinctive story will transform, ignite, and inspire people from all walks of life.

The motivation of this musical resulted from all the negative press surrounding black teens.

"We needed to rewrite that story about urban Black youth and all the bad publicity surrounding teens 'wilding out," said Margaret Mahdi, producer and director of Bronzeville, The Musical. "There are black people who paved the way. It's up to the playwrights and the artists to carry the torch. We're in a different energy space today. Starting with the impact of George Floyd and leading up to the new migration that's happening today, there's so much building up that has to be addressed. I feel that Bronzeville is a tipping point to begin that discussion. There's a lot of work to do, but I appreciate the opportunity to take on that responsibility."

For more information on Bronzeville, The Musical, visit www.mahditheatre.com or fineartsbuilding.com.