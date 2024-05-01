'Mamma Mia!' takes the stage at Nederlander Theatre, starring an Oak Park native

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is a busy week for Broadway in Chicago, with the opening of three shows, including the 25th anniversary of a beloved musical.

For just over two weeks in May, the Nederlander Theatre presents "Mamma Mia!"

"Mamma Mia!" is the story of a young bride trying to find her father. It focuses on a mother, a daughter and three possible dads in a Greek island paradise.

Alisa Melendez and Grant Reynolds joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to share more about the musical.

Melendez, who plays the bride, said the reason people keep coming back to see the show after 25 years is because of the joy it brings to both the audience and performers.

"There's family. There's love. There's women's empowerment, friendship, so many things we can relate to in our own lives," Melendez said.

Reynolds, who plays the groom, said that a unique appeal to family relationships is what has made "Mamma Mia!" so well loved.

"It's really about unconventional family dynamics at the core of it. It's multigenerational, so it's perfect for all walks of life," Reynolds said.

Reynolds is a Chicago native whose passion for theatre began with an Oak Park community theater group. Reynolds stayed involved with performing arts throughout high school before graduating and attending Carnegie Mellon University for musical theatre.

Melendez and Reynolds said that attendees can expect to participate in a "built-in concert" at the end of the show, where audience members can sing their favorite ABBA songs along with performers.

"Mamma Mia!" is playing through May 19, with tickets starting at $79.

For more information visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.