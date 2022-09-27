'True Crime: The Search for the Versace Killer' goes inside the mind of serial killer Andrew Cunanan

Andrew Cunanan shocked Chicago and the nation with his involvement in a 1997 murder spree that included the assassination of Gianni Versace.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Andrew Cunanan shocked Chicago and the nation with his involvement in a high-profile murder spree that claimed five victims in four months in 1997, including fashion icon Gianni Versace. The nationwide manhunt captivated the country, searching for a killer on the run.

Twenty-five years after Cunanan's crimes, ABC7 Chicago's investigative reporter Chuck Goudie and the I-Team take viewers inside the riveting case during a half-hour special, "True Crime: The Search for the Versace Killer."

When Andrew Cunanan killed prominent Chicago real estate developer Lee Miglin, Chuck Goudie immersed himself in the case and tracked the killer across the country. Months later, the story went international when Cunanan murdered fashion mogul Gianni Versace on the front steps of his Miami Beach mansion.

Chuck Goudie and the I-Team's intensified efforts and investigative instincts paid off when they uncovered things that even law enforcement investigators on the case missed. Now, the I-Team uses new interviews and compelling video from the ABC7 vault to bring this fascinating mystery back to life, taking viewers inside the mind of a killer.

The special premieres Thursday, Sept. 29, beginning at 8 p.m., streaming exclusively on abc7chicago.com and ABC7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku. It will air Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:00 p.m. on ABC7.