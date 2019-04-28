University: Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine injured, college teammate killed in shooting

NEW YORK -- A New York Giants draft pick was injured and a college teammate killed in a shooting early Sunday, Washburn University officials said.
Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley sent a letter about the incident to the campus community, WABC reported.
He said two students were victims of the off-campus shooting in Topeka, Kansas and that junior Dwane Simmons was killed.
Corey Ballentine, a cornerback chosen in the sixth round by the Giants, was injured. He is expected to make a full recovery, Farley said.
The statement read in part:
"Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act. Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general. This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane's upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey's professional career."
The Giants released the following statement:
"We are aware of the tragic situation & continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons' family, friends & teammates & the rest of the Washburn community."
Simmons, a defensive back who was entering his senior season in 2019, had played in 22 games over three seasons at Washburn.
Ballentine was the 2018 Cliff Harris Award winner as the small college defensive player of the year and was one of three Division II players selected to the Senior Bowl.
