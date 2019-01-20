Girl, 12, dies after snow fort collapses on her outside Rothem Church in Arlington Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

Two girls became trapped while playing in a snowbank Sunday afternoon.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
A 12-year-old girl died Sunday after a snow fort collapsed on her in Arlington Heights, police said.

The girl had built a snow fort with a 9-year-old girl near a snowbank at about 2:40 p.m. outside the Rothem Church on East College Drive.

The fort collapsed on both girls, killing the 12-year-old girl.

The 9-year-old girl was taken to Northwest Community Hospital and treated for hypothermia. She was being held Sunday night for observation, Arlington Police said.

The girls were with their families attending church services and went outside to play in the snow.

About an hour later, family members began to look for them and found them underneath the snow.

Arlington police called the incident an accident and did not suspect foul play.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is scheduled to do an autopsy on Monday.

The girls' identities were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
snowArlington Heights
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Northwestern student wrongly accused of stealing a car settles with Evanston police
Taunted Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
Deadline for CPS high school applications extended after data entry error
United passengers stuck on plane for more than 14 hours in Canada
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
Patriots win AFC Championship 37-31, will face Rams in Super Bowl
Chicago Weather: Frigid temperatures follow weekend snowstorm
Man finds hidden cameras in Florida Airbnb
Show More
Pancake Ice formations along Lake Michigan
2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade queen chosen
How to keep your pipes from freezing in cold weather
Chicago AccuWeather: Dangerously cold Sunday
More News