A 12-year-old girl died Sunday after a snow fort collapsed on her in Arlington Heights, police said.The girl had built a snow fort with a 9-year-old girl near a snowbank at about 2:40 p.m. outside the Rothem Church on East College Drive.The fort collapsed on both girls, killing the 12-year-old girl.The 9-year-old girl was taken to Northwest Community Hospital and treated for hypothermia. She was being held Sunday night for observation, Arlington Police said.The girls were with their families attending church services and went outside to play in the snow.About an hour later, family members began to look for them and found them underneath the snow.Arlington police called the incident an accident and did not suspect foul play.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is scheduled to do an autopsy on Monday.The girls' identities were not immediately released.