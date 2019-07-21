Girl, 12, shot in Avondale after father's argument with gunman, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police say a 12-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Avondale on the Northwest Side Sunday.

According to police, around 2:24 a.m. the girl was sitting in a vehicle driven by her father traveling in 3200 block of North Kimball Avenue.

Police say a man in a gold-colored sedan fired shots at the vehicle, hitting the little girl in the leg.

The girl's father drove her to Swedish Covenant Hospital where police say she is reported to be in good condition.

Police say minutes before the shooting, the girl's father was involved in a verbal altercation with the gunman in a retail establishment.

No arrests have been reported at this time.

Area North detectives are investigating.
