Police say a 13-year-old girl reported missing from her home in north suburban Skokie has been found safe.The teen was last seen in the 9700-block of Gross Point Road around 5 p.m. on May 7, police said.Police said she got into an argument with her parents while playing basketball in the backyard. When her father went to check on her, she was gone.Police said Monday night she was found safe in her neighborhood.