Girl, 13, shot on sidewalk in North Lawndale on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old girl was shot twice in the stomach in North Lawndale on Chicago's West Side Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of S. Homan at around 3:30 p.m., police said.

The girl was on the sidewalk when two offenders exited a burgundy-colored SUV and fired shots, police said.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

No offenders are in custody at this time, police said.

Area Central Detectives are investigating the shooting.
