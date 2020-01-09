Girl, 14, struck by school bus in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was struck by a school bus while attempting to cross the street in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police said.

The accident occurred in the South Side neighborhood near the 8500 block of S. Vincennes Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the girl was using the crosswalk when a school bus struck her. The bus was traveling northbound and attempting to turn eastbound, police said.

The girl was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition, according to CPD.

Chicago police said a 67-year-old bus driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

No other details are known at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
auburn greshamschool bus accidentpedestrian struckbus crashschool busteenpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after falling into Kankakee Co. grain bin: officials
Child bitten multiple times by coyote in Lincoln Park: police
Email from Madigan ally reveals possible rape cover-up involving state worker
Chicago alderman wants more safety measures for CTA Red Line
Bomb threats reported at Block 37, Water Tower Place
Residents along 606 Trail worry they'll be displaced by surging home prices
Shedd Aquarium announces 2020 free days
Show More
Flu season on track to be one of worst in decades, experts warn
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Judge orders Google to turn over year of Jussie Smollett data
Middle East scholars relieved at easing tensions with Iran
Mother gets 3-year sentence for Lower Wacker crash that killed toddler
More TOP STORIES News