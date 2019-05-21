Girl, 15, missing from South Austin found

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Chicago's West Side has been found.Angela White had been missing from the area of West Madison Street and North Long Avenue in the city's South Austin neighborhood since May 19, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.Police said White has friends who live near South Kedzie Avenue and West 13th Street in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood and may have been in that area.The CPD said later Tuesday that White had been located safely. Police did not release further details.