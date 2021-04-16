Chicago Shooting: Girl, 17, fatally shot in Little Village

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10516977" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Parents in Little Village who have lost children have formed a support group to help each other.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot to death in Little Village Thursday night, Chicago police said.The girl was a passenger in a car in the 4100-block of West 25th Place at about 7:44 p.m. when she heard shots and felt pain, police said.She was shot in the head and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released her identity.A 20-year-old man was driving the car at the time and he was not injured, police said.No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.