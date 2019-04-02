Crime & Safety

Girl, 17, shot on swing in Humboldt Park

EMBED <>More Videos

A teenage girl was shot on a playground in Humboldt Park Monday night, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage girl was shot on a playground in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Monday night, police said.

The 17-year-old girl was swinging on the swings at Simons Park in the 1600-block of North Drake Avenue at about 8 p.m., police said when she heard gunfire and realized she had been grazed in the leg.

The girl was transported to Norwegian Hospital, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetychicagohumboldt parkchicago shootingchicago crimeteen shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 women killed, man wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
Voters to decide between Lightfoot, Preckwinkle in historic Chicago mayoral election
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect
Chaos erupts, 19 people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Boy, 12, reported missing from Garfield Park
Teacher fired over topless selfie plans lawsuit
Coroner: Slain SC student died of 'multiple sharp force injuries'
Show More
30 years of changes on the Illinois Tollway
Boy, 15, reported missing from Logan Square
Woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Mom killed in front of her kids while helping disabled man
Boy, 6, suffers fatal heart attack taking team photo
More TOP STORIES News