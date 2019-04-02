Girl, 17, shot on swing in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage girl was shot on a playground in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Monday night, police said.The 17-year-old girl was swinging on the swings at Simons Park in the 1600-block of North Drake Avenue at about 8 p.m., police said when she heard gunfire and realized she had been grazed in the leg.The girl was transported to Norwegian Hospital, police said.Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.